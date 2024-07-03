Rochester Public Transit will operate on a holiday schedule for July 4th

(ABC 6 News) — With the Fourth of July holiday approaching on Thursday, Rochester Public Transit announced that it will be operating on a holiday schedule for that day.

The holiday schedule entails the same service schedule as a typical Weekend/Evening Service, meaning Routes 21 through 26 will operate from 7 a.m. through 7:30 p.m. ZIPS paratransit service will also operate on a shortened holiday schedule.

Visit www.rptride.com for complete schedule information.