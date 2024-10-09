Rochester Public Transit introduces new transit pilot program; RPT GO

(ABC 6 News) — Wednesday morning, Rochester Public Transit officials launched a new pilot program in Rochester. It’s called RPT GO, and it is a one-year microtransit program in southeast Rochester.

According to a press release, microtransit is an on-demand service that allows passengers to schedule a same-day ride, or a book a ride anywhere within a designated zone. Riders can book the rides using the RPT GO app, or be calling 507-328-7433.

The RPT GO zone is contained in a triangular area south of 12 St. SE/Hwy. 14, west of 50 Avenue SE, and east of Badger Run Creek, including both sides of Marion Road. People can travel from that zone to or from any one of five “hubs” (Cub Foods SE, RCTC, Mayo High School, Quarry Hill Park, or Fairgrounds Park and Ride).

The program will begin by running on weekday mornings from 5:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and afternoons from 3:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. A single ride is $3.00 with children 5-and-under, as well as personal care attendants, being free.

The program will run through September 2025 and costs $831,250 dollars. That funding is coming from a federal program, state funding, as well as local sources.