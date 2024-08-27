Rochester Public Schools unveiling new cell phone procedure

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Public Schools has a new cell phone procedure in place for students during this school year.

According to a Facebook post from RPS, elementary students will have to leave their cell phone/device in their backpacks, lockers, or cubbies throughout the entire day, including lunch and recess. Smart watches may be worn only for telling time.

The RPS website states the same guidelines for middle school students while high schoolers must keep cell phones in a backpack, locker, or classroom collection container during class periods. Devices are to remain in the classroom when students leave briefly for bathroom breaks, the library, etc., but high school students may use their cell phones during passing time and during lunch.