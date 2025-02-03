Rochester Public Schools to celebrate Winter Walk to School Day

(ABC 6 News) – Gibbs Elementary School will be one of many schools participating in Minnesota Winter Walk to School Day on Wednesday, February 5th.

Rochester Public Schools has invited the community to get outside and embrace the winter season for Winter Walk to School Day 2025. It celebrates students who walk to school year-round and the crossing guards who keep them safe along the way.

The event also highlights the importance of taking active routes to school and promoting physical activity that enhances children’s well-being. It also raises awareness about pedestrian and bike safety.