Rochester Public Schools’ RAIL program celebrates graduation

(ABC 6 News) — It’s a special time of year for many in Rochester as graduations begin, and students from the Rochester Academy of Independent Living (RAIL) are among those receiving diplomas.

RAIL is a school for RPS students ages 18-22 with disabilities. During their time at school, they are out in the community building job skills, volunteering, and working towards being independent by the time they graduate.

This year marks RAIL’s largest graduating class in its history with 26 students walking across the stage.

“Oh this means the world to them, getting that actual high school diploma like a lot of their classmates did a few years ago when they graduated from their high schools is a huge milestone and life, like it is for any student and their families,” said Principal Molly Murphy.

The RAIL program has been around for nearly 30 years.