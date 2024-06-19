Rochester Public Schools passes 2024-2025 budget

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Public Schools school board unanimously passed the 2024-2025 budget on Tuesday, June 18.

The district faced a nearly $20 million shortfall last year, and Mayo Clinic stepped up to pay half of it with a one-time donation.

The school was able to cover the rest by pulling from their budget reserves and finding new sources to generate income.

“We’re gonna bill for services for basically medical and support services for some of kids with disabilities that the law allows us to bill for, so that’s going to make up a little more of that budget hole,” RPS Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel said.

However, the district will not be able to make those adjustments again, and are asking voters to consider a $20 million referendum this fall.

“If the referendum doesn’t pass, a lot of the work in our strategic plan that’s underway and some of the exciting things that are ahead would be off the table,” Pekel said.

The district would also face school closures, increased class sizes and major cuts, if the referendum fails, according to Pekel.