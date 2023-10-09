Rochester Public Schools mourns the loss of student killed in Saturday vehicle crash

Today, the Rochester Public Schools superintendent wrote a memoriam honoring Davin Tukua, a young man and student killed in a car accident on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Superintendent Kent Pekel identified Tukua as a wonderful young man, unfailingly kind and always ready to lend a hand to those in need. According to friends, family and educators of Tukua would always step up to the plate and fill any position on his football or swim teams at Century High School.

The full email can be read below.

Dear Parents, Caregivers, Staff, and Century High School Students, Earlier today, law enforcement released the name of the Century High School student who died in a tragic car accident on Saturday, October 7th. As a result, we are now able to send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Davin Tukua. I did not have the opportunity to meet or get to know Davin, but over the past two days, I have heard from teachers, coaches, students, and others that he was a wonderful young man. He was unfailingly kind and always ready to help complete a project or assist someone in need. He was a talented athlete who was a valued member of the football and swim teams at Century High School. I have heard from his coaches that he was a hard worker who always came ready to play, never complained, and would play any position or swim any stroke that would help his team compete and win. He also loved skiing and snowboarding and I’m told he was really good at both. I know that all members of the Rochester Public Schools community send our deepest sympathies to Davin’s family and friends during this difficult time. We cannot understand or even imagine what you are thinking and feeling right now, but we want you to know that Davin’s tragic loss has broken a part of our hearts as well. We will keep you in our thoughts during the time of grief, remembering, and transition that lies ahead. Sincerely, Kent Pekel Superintendent Rochester Public Schools

According to Pekel, faculty considered canceling the school’s homecoming dance in the wake of Tukua’s death and accident, but opted not to because staff decided the dance “gives us the opportunity to provide students with support and the chance to be together at what may be a difficult time for some students.”

The Tukua family has created a GoFundMe to support his parents and help cover funeral costs.