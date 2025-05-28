Rochester Public Schools hosting graduation ceremonies this week

(ABC 6 News) – High school seniors are ready to walk the stage as begin their next journey. Rochester Public Schools is kicking off their graduation ceremonies this week as the school year is coming to an end.

Here is a list of ceremonies happening through out the week:

Wednesday May 28th: LEAP Graduation Ceremony 3p.m. at Life Bridge Church

Thursday May 29th: Project Search: 6:30 p.m. at Geffen Auditorium, located on the Subway Level of the Gonda Building, Phoenix Academy: 1 p.m., 334 16th St SE, Rochester, MN 55904, Alternative Learning Center (ALC): 37 Woodlake Dr, Rochester, MN 55904

o 4 p.m. for Day School & Success Lab

o 6 p.m. for Night School

Friday May 30th: Rochester Academy for Independent Living (RAIL): 12:30 p.m., 1200 Broadway Ave S, Rochester, MN 55904

Saturday May 31st: All graduation ceremonies at Mayo Civic Center

Century High School: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

MNSync Online: 1:30-2:30 p.m. in Ballroom 2

Mayo High School: 3-5 p.m.

John Marshall High School: 7-9 p.m.

If your unable to attend the ceremonies on Saturday May 31st their will be a live stream on the Rochester Public Schools Youtube channel.