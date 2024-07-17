Rochester Public Schools approves policy supporting transgender and gender expansive students

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester School Board approved its policy supporting transgender and gender expansive students on Tuesday.

The meeting was filled with parents and students. Some supported the policy while some had concerns over the language that was used.

The policy passed 6-1 and allows transgender and gender expansive students to be called by the names and pronouns that they identify with. In addition, it also allows them to use the bathrooms and locker rooms and play on the teams of the gender they identify with.

“We’re removing a barrier for students to access the education that they would like simply by saying that we will do this thing by calling you by the name that you’re asking for by the pronouns that you’re asking for so you can show up for class,” said RPS School Board member Dr. Jessica Garcia.

Some attendees, while supportive of the policy, are concerned about one section of the guidelines. The section says that parents can request information on if their child changes their name or their pronouns, and if that information is requested, staff will have to give it up.

Despite being passed, some on the board think it is unfair, and that schools should have to tell parents what is going on with their children because, they say, ‘they have the right to know.’

In the end, an amendment to require staff to tell parents if a child changes their name failed, and the original language of the policy passed.

The policy will be seen at the start of this next school year.