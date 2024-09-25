Rochester Public School Board discuss plans if the referendum fails

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The $19.4 million referendum is on the ballot this November and the school board hoping to avoid a repeat of last year.

They made it clear that at least $16.7 million dollars would need to be cut from the 2025-2026 budget if the referendum is voted down.

RPS identified this number based on two sources of funding in this school year’s budget that can’t be replicated next year.

“Those two funding sources are $10 million from Mayo Clinic, and our draw down of $6.7 million in federal reserves,” superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel said.

Proposed reductions include closing three elementary schools and increasing class sizes by three if the referendum fails.

Voters will decide yes or no this November.