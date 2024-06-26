Rochester public safety officials discuss issues facing city

Public safety officials in Rochester came together today to talk about issues facing the city.

(ABC 6 News) – A group of officials representing the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Police and Fire Departments, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services gathered in a panel discussion hosted by the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce to discuss important issues regarding public safety.

The event was part of a series of discussion held twice a year by the chamber that allows businesses and community members to get a deep dive on a variety of topics affecting the Rochester area.

“It’s just a great opportunity to get insight and some of the details of what all impacts what we have going on here in the Rochester region,” said president of the chamber of commerce Ryan Parsons.

The panelists discussed their programs to address staffing shortages, trends in crime, homelessness, and drug overdoses, and how they handle Rochester’s unique position as an urban environment surrounded by more rural towns.

“I think one of the themes that was communicated today is the level of collaboration between the different entities of public safety,” said Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin. “About how we work together for providing that larger public safety picture for this community.”

The panel also touched on how to incorporate artificial intelligence into their work, such as the police department exploring how to use A.I. to help write reports, which will free up more time for calls.