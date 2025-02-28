Rochester protestors gather outside Congressman Finstad’s office seeking audience, answers

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Protestors in the Med City gathered outside the local office of U.S. House Representative Brad Finstad, who they say has been unresponsive to their concerns.

About 150 people gathered on the side of the road wielding signs, megaphones, and strong words for the southern Minnesota representative.

They say he’s been absent from the city, having held no town hall meetings or provided any other ways to reach him.

They also say they are concerned with his voting record, as Rep. Finstad voted alongside Republicans to pass a House budget bill that could include major cuts to Medicaid.

“Congressman Finstad and his colleagues seem to be gleeful about this, ‘Oh this is what we… this is what people voted for,'” said John Swanson, a protestor and vice chair of the First Congressional District DFL party. “No, people voted on the price of eggs and gas and where is the price of eggs and gas.”

In response to concerns about the budget vote, Rep. Finstad said there has been a lot of misinformation, sharing a statement with ABC 6 that says:

“There’s been some concerning misinformation that the budget framework passed by House Republicans this week contains cuts to Medicaid benefits. In reality, this was procedural, and no cuts have been made to legitimate recipients of Medicaid benefits. The Trump administration is taking steps to root out the waste, fraud, and abuse that exists within programs like Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, allowing us to make sure they’re truly serving the individuals who depend on them.

According to President Trump, only fraud and improper payments within these programs are being targeted and those who need Medicaid services will have them.”

As far as his interactions with constituents, Finstad says he held a “Constituent Update Call,” in which 3,000 people living in his district took part in a telephone town hall.