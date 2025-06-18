Rochester prison staffer pleads guilty to using coworker’s photo in child solicitation case

(ABC 6 News) – Joseph Solak pleaded guilty to the one charge not directly related to child solicitation in his child solicitation case June 18, after being arrested in an undercover sting late last year.

Solak is still listed as a human resources staffer at the Rochester Federal Medical Center on his LinkedIn page.

According to his court documents, Solak pleaded guilty to one charge of stalking by false impersonation after using a FMC coworker’s photo to conduct sexual photos with children online.

Solak has not pleaded guilty to his two counts of child solicitation or single count of engaging in electronic communication relating to sexual conduct with a child, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Solak has agreed to serve 15 days in the Olmsted County Jail on work release and spend 5 years on probation in exchange for the guilty plea.

Olmsted County judge Lisa Hayne approved the agreement June 18.

Solak’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 8.