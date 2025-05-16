Rochester Pride 2025 set for Saturday

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In Rochester, the LGBTQ+ community is celebrating Pride Month a bit early.

The 2025 Rochester Pride Festival is happening on Saturday at Soldiers Field Park. There is an exciting lineup of queer artists to perform from local bands to drag performances.

There will also be over 100 local vendors including local businesses and organizations.