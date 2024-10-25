Rochester Post Office hosting job fair on Saturday

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Post Office will be hosting a job hiring fair for existing openings in the area on Saturday morning, according to a release.

The fair is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Rochester Post Office, located at 1445 Valleyhigh Drive Northwest. Applicants can fill out applications online and will have access to onsite computers at the event, the statement said.

Open positions include postal support employee, city carrier assistant, rural carrier associate and assistant rural carrier. These are hourly positions that start around $19 to $20 per hour, according to the release.