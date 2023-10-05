Rochester police seize 665 fentanyl pills

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police say they seized 665 fentanyl pills after a traffic stop Tuesday.

According to Capt. Casey Moilanen, an officer pulled 41-year-old Lydell Mack over at 3rd Avenue SE and 16th Street SE around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 3, after noting that Mack’s drivers license was canceled.

According to police, the officer noticed a spoon with white, powdery residue in the driver’s door compartment, which Mack allegedly said was toothpaste.

After the officer determined it was not toothpaste, the officer asked Mack if there were any illegal substances in the car, and Mack allegedly handed him an open package of marijuana.

Moilanen noted that drivers are not allowed to have open packages of marijuana in vehicles.

RPD searched the car and allegedly found a total of 665 M30 pills likely containing fentanyl — 180 packaged in plastic bags in groups of 10, and another 485 in a canister, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

Police also allegedly found about $5,600 in small bills, which charging documents claim is a sign of drug sales.

Mack was charged Wednesday with 1st-degree drug sale and 1st-degree drug possession.