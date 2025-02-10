Rochester Police respond to report of shots fired

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at a residence in northwest Rochester on Saturday.

According to RPD, officers were dispatched to a residence on the 2100 block of 24 St. NW for a report of gunshots at around 1:20 a.m. on February 8th. They found damage to the home’s front door and siding, and located some shell casings.

No injuries were reported in this incident, and RPD is currently investigating.