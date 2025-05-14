Rochester police respond to dual burglaries at Mexican businesses

(ABC 6 News) – On May 14 around 12:30 a.m., Rochester police responded to a burglary alarm at La Michoacana Purepecha (28 9th St. SE).

Police saw that the front door of the business was broken, as was the door at Mi Mexicana Market (18 9th St.).

Owners reported missing cash and jewelry from both businesses.

While investigations are ongoing, communications coordinator Amanda Grayson said RPD does not think the burglaries are related to a previous wave of ATM burglaries in Rochester.

RELATED: UPDATE: 6 Rochester businesses targeted by ATM break-ins, police say – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

