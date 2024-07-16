Rochester police report uptick in car break-ins

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Throughout the month of June, Rochester police reported nine thefts from cars. In the first two weeks of July alone, they’ve seen 12.

Some Rochester residents seemed surprised by the change in frequency, saying they had never experienced a break-in themselves.

“I’ve had a few buddies who’ve had problems with it,” said resident Brycen Gregor. “I’ve never experienced anything myself in this town, but I’ve always felt real safe.”

While there have been more break-ins between this month and last, police say it’s not unusually high for the summer.

Preventing crimes like this can be as simple as making sure to parking in well-lit, public spaces, taking all valuables out of the car or truck bed and locking your doors.

If a break-in does happen to you, or you see anything suspicious, you can make a call to the local non-emergency line or report on the RPD’s website.