Rochester police re-open investigation into racial slur incident; NAACP denies claims that funds went to the wrong victim family

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police have received new information about the identities of people involved in a racial incident at Soldiers Field Park.

Over the weekend, Journie founder Nashauna Johnson Lenoir posted a lengthy video to Facebook, alleging that a second person claimed his children was the one Rochester resident Shiloh Hendrix yelled racial slurs at.

The video claimed that the family the Rochester branch of the NAACP had raised money for was not, in fact, the victim family.

As of May 12, there is no public evidence that those allegations are correct. ABC 6 News reached out to RPD and the Rochester NAACP for more information.

“On May 8, RPD obtained new information that conflicts with original statements regarding this incident,” communications coordinator Amanda Grayson told ABC 6 News. “Through continued, thorough investigation, RPD gathered additional statements and evidence related to the identities and interactions of those involved. The new information has been provided to the prosecuting attorneys conducting a legal review of the matter. The investigation is ongoing.”

The Rochester Branch of the NAACP released the following statement Monday, May 12:

“Recent allegations suggesting that funds raised by the Rochester Branch of the NAACP have been directed to the wrong family are categorically false.

“First, no funds have been disbursed at this time. The NAACP Rochester Branch MN continues to work diligently with the City of Rochester Police Department to ensure the accurate identification of the impacted family, as new evidence comes to light.

“All funds collected will be placed in a trust dedicated to supporting the needs of the child. This trust will be established in coordination with appropriate legal representatives to ensure transparency, integrity, and long-term support for the child and their family.

“We have been aware for some time of multiple individuals claiming to be the correct family. Amid this influx of misinformation, we have remained focused on working closely with the Police Department to ensure accuracy and protect the integrity of the process.

“It is deeply irresponsible to circulate unverified information without working through the proper authorities. That is precisely why the Rochester Branch of the NAACP has refrained from issuing premature public statements.

“We remain focused on the work at hand and will not be distracted by repeated false claims. Over the weekend, we met with the family validated by the City of Rochester Police Department. They expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the care and support shown by the Rochester Branch of the NAACP, our local community, and individuals around the world.

“As stewards of this process, we remain committed to upholding the intent and spirit in which these contributions were made. We thank the community for its continued trust and patience as we move forward with care and responsibility.

“The family has also asked for privacy as they focus on what matters most—their child. They are grateful for the continued encouragement and solidarity from so many and are seeking justice and accountability.”