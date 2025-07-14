Rochester police officer treated for fentanyl exposure after responding to possible overdose call

(ABC 6 News) — On Sunday night, a Rochester Police Department officer was treated for fentanyl exposure after responding to a call for a possible overdose.

Officers were dispatched around 9 p.m. to the Circle K at 400 4th Street SE where Jhirmon Simmons, 43, was treated by MCAS for fentanyl use and arrested for an outstanding felony warrant.

According to RPD, while searching Simmons’ belongings, an officer located drug paraphernalia. The officer was using personal protective equipment but began experiencing symptoms of fentanyl exposure.

The officer was given Narcan, transported to Saint Marys, and later released.