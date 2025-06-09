Rochester police officer named Minnesota Juvenile Officer of the Year

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester police officer, Al Arzola, was named the Minnesota Juvenile Officer of the Year on Monday.

The Minnesota Juvenile Officers Association presented Arzola with the award Monday at their annual conference.

The award is given to a police officer who goes above and beyond to serve the youth of their community, acting as a guardian and role model.

Arzola has served as a school resource officer RPS middle schools since 2019.