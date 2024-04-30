Rochester police investigating active stabbing and robbery scene

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police communications coordinator Amanda Grayson confirmed that police were responding to a reported stabbing and robbery in NW Rochester near West Circle Drive and Valleyhigh Road NW.

The scene is active, Grayson said.

ABC 6 News reporter Alex Cotter confirmed that a Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to Valleyhigh Flats on Kenosha Drive Northwest, and RPD officers were seen with Olmsted County deputies on the Douglas Trail nearby.

