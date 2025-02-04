Rochester police investigate machete attack

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are investigating a machete assault that took place Monday evening.

Police went to a residence in the 900 block of Elton Hills Court Northwest, where two men had verbally, then physically fought.

One man swung a machete at the other, cutting his neck.

The man with the laceration drove to the 200 block of Penny Lane NE, and a Mayo Clinic ambulance drove him to Saint Marys for treatment.

Communications coordinator Amanda Grayson said both men are cooperating with Rochester police.