Rochester Police Department seeking information on two unsolved homicides

(ABC 6 News) — The anniversaries of two unsolved homicides are approaching, and the Rochester Police Department is urging anyone with information that may be relevant to the cases to come forward.

In 2007, April Sorenson was killed in her home in northwest Rochester. On April 17, a TV technician

arrived at the house for a scheduled visit at 12:30 p.m. He saw smoke in the window and called 911.

First responders determined that the fire was not an accident, and once it was put out, they found Sorenson’s body.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide of April Sorenson is being asked to contact Detective

Alex Kendrick at 507-328-2739.

Meanwhile, Robert Volgmann was assaulted and killed in his northwest Rochester apartment. He was last seen alive on Easter Sunday on April 12, 2020.

There was a snowstorm on that day, and Volgmann’s bedroom window was left open for several days. His landlord went to check on him and called police to the apartment. Volgmann’s body was discovered on April 16, 2020.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide of Robert Volgmann is being asked to contact Detective

Geoff Kusick at 507-328-2898.

“The Rochester Police Department remains fully committed to seeking justice for April J. Sorensen and Robert ‘Bobby’ Volgmann,” said Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin via a press release. “April was brutally murdered in her home on April 17, 2007, before a fire was set to conceal the crime. Thirteen years later on April 16, 2020, Bobby was found murdered in his northwest Rochester apartment. These cases remain open, and we will not stop until those responsible are brought to justice. We urge anyone with information – no matter how significant – to come forward.”

Tips can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or rochesterolmstedcrimestoppers.org