Rochester Police Department needs help finding missing person

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find 44-year-old Sara Elizabeth Hicks.

The Minnesota BCA reports she was last seen driving home on February 18th from the Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport. It is assumed she made it home, as the borrowed vehicle was at her home in Rochester.

According to RPD, she was reported missing early this morning, and family and friends have not heard from her since February 23rd. On that day, she made a Facebook post stating that she was not taking her prescribed medication.

Hicks is five feet and two inches tall, weights 150 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Her car, a gray 2011 Ford Fusion with a “MN RJT 158” license plate, is also missing.

If you have any information regarding Hicks’ whereabouts, you are urged to call Dispatch at 507-328-6800.