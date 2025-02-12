Rochester police confirm ICE “operations” Feb. 12

(ABC 6 News) – Police confirmed reports of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in Rochester Wednesday, Feb. 12.

A witness who chose to remain unnamed told ABC 6 News he saw ICE agents arrive at Nupa South on Crossroads Drive SW and detain what looked like the entire kitchen crew.

Rochester police did not assist the “operations,” according to communications coordinator Amanda Grayson.

RELATED: Trump’s immigration plans: A look at local law enforcement’s relationship with I.C.E. – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Rochester police were not informed about any details of the operations, including arrests, according to Grayson.

ABC 6 News will update this article as more information is available.