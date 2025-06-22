Rochester Police asking for public’s help finding missing teen

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Police Department is asking for the publics help to find 14-year-old Layla Sue Spandau-Nelson.

Spandau-Nelson is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 105 pounds, has hazel eyes, brown hair and braces.

Layla Sue Spandau-Nelson

She was last seen in Northwest Rochester wearing a light gray hoodie, pink pajama pants, white sneakers with pink accents and carrying a gray/black backpack.

Anyone with information on Spandau-Nelson’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Rochester Police Department at (507) 328-6800 or by calling 9-1-1.