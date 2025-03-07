Rochester police arrest victim in unsolved NW shooting

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Months after a NW Rochester firearm call, police have not arrested the person who shot a woman in the 5100 block of 51st Street NW.

They have, however, arrested the victim.

RELATED: Woman shot in NW Rochester; no arrests – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Emina Sabackic appeared in Olmsted County Court Friday, March 7, on a charge of ineligible person in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Rochester police responded to NW Rochester at about 3:10 a.m. Nov. 24, and found Sabackic with a gunshot wound.

According to court documents, police recovered a semi-automatic Glock 43X at the scene, which had been stolen from Minneapolis.

Sabackic allegedly told Rochester police when “one or more males” shot her Nov. 24, she picked up the gun, which had allegedly fallen to the ground, and tried to return fire.

She told police they would find her DNA on the Glock, as a result.

Police allegedly found Sabackic’s DNA on the firearm slide, grip, trigger, and magazine of the gun.

According to court documents, Rochester police had searched Sabackic’s home three days before the shooting and found 9 mm ammunition in her living room and bedroom — the same type found in the semi-automatic pistol.

A phone search later revealed that someone in Sabackic’s home had taken photos with the Glock a week before the shooting, and Sabackic had allegedly messaged a juvenile in Southeast Rochester the previous summer about buying a gun.

Police concluded that Sabackic owned the Glock, and had owned it before the shooting occurred.

Sabackic is ineligible to own firearms, as she has a juvenile felony assault conviction from 2011.

She is currently held on $100,000 bail with or without conditions.

Rochester police have made no arrests in Sabackic’s shooting, or in the death of 28-year-old Demetrious Antonio Tankhamvang.

RPD communications coordinator Amanda Grayson gave the following statement:

“The investigation into the shooting on 11/24/2024 is active and ongoing. Any further information released could compromise that investigation.”