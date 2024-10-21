Rochester police arrest two juveniles in separate weekend incidents

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested two young teenagers in separate incidents Friday and Sunday, according to communications coordinator Amanda Grayson.

According to Grayson, police responded to Three Links Park (840 7th St. NE) shortly before midnight Oct. 18, where a group of teenagers reported there was a fight in the parking lot.

The teens said someone had fired gunshots into the air.

Police allegedly found shell casings and a knife at the scene.

Officers located a suspect vehicle at a gas station in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue North and took a 14-year-old into custody.

Police claim the teenager had a stolen firearm.

Two days later, police responded to 12th Street SE and 11th Avenue SE for a two-vehicle crash.

Grayson claims a 15-year-old who was driving one of the vehicles, fled on foot and was apprehended by witnesses around 10 p.m. Oct. 20.

The vehicle he was driving had been stolen earlier in the night.

Grayson said the occupants of the other car appeared to have minor injuries.

Both teenagers were taken to the Anoka County Juvenile Detention Center and face multiple recommended charges.