Rochester police arrest man in undercover operation

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) – On Wednesday, the Rochester Police arrested a man as part of an undercover operation targeting online predators attempting to solicit sexual acts from minors.

48-year-old Joseph Peter Solak was arrested following an 11-week investigation, that found Solak used another person’s picture and name while exchanging messages with an investigator posing as a juvenile female.

Solak is now facing multiple felony charges, including:

  • Solicit Child or Believe to be a Child Through Electronic Communication to Engage in
    Sexual Conduct
  • Engage in Electronic Communication Relating or Describing Sexual Conduct with Child
  • Solicit Child to Engage in Sexual Conduct-Prohibited Act
  • Stalking – Aggravated Violations – By False Impersonation