Rochester police arrest man in undercover operation

(ABC 6 News) – On Wednesday, the Rochester Police arrested a man as part of an undercover operation targeting online predators attempting to solicit sexual acts from minors.

48-year-old Joseph Peter Solak was arrested following an 11-week investigation, that found Solak used another person’s picture and name while exchanging messages with an investigator posing as a juvenile female.

Solak is now facing multiple felony charges, including: