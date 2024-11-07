Rochester police arrest man in undercover operation
(ABC 6 News) – On Wednesday, the Rochester Police arrested a man as part of an undercover operation targeting online predators attempting to solicit sexual acts from minors.
48-year-old Joseph Peter Solak was arrested following an 11-week investigation, that found Solak used another person’s picture and name while exchanging messages with an investigator posing as a juvenile female.
Solak is now facing multiple felony charges, including:
- Solicit Child or Believe to be a Child Through Electronic Communication to Engage in
Sexual Conduct
- Engage in Electronic Communication Relating or Describing Sexual Conduct with Child
- Solicit Child to Engage in Sexual Conduct-Prohibited Act
- Stalking – Aggravated Violations – By False Impersonation