Rochester police arrest man for displaying handgun

(ABC 6 News) — On November 6, shortly after 8 p.m., RPD officers responded to a home on the 3000 block of Bandel Dr. NW on a report that a male had displayed a handgun.

While talking with the complainant outside, the suspect exited the home and fled on foot.

After a short foot pursuit, officers arrest Thout Aguek, 20, of Rochester. The officers located two ghost pistols inside his backpack, and while at the Adult Detention Center, Aguek bit a jailer.

Aguek faces multiple charges.