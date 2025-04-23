Rochester police and Olmsted sheriff arrest one in juvenile solicitation case

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Byron man after a multi-week investigation into juvenile solicitation.

William Pirkl, 48, was taken into custody in NE Rochester Tuesday, April 22.

According to RPD communications coordinator Amanda Grayson, law enforcement searched the 11,000 block of 10th Street SW in rural Byron, where they allegedly found pieces of evidence linked to the child solicitation investigation.

Pirkl is currently held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on recommended charges of electronic child solicitation, electronic communication with a child involving sexual conduct, and electronically distributing sexual conduct material to a child.

The investigation remains open.

ABC 6 News will update this article with official charges when the Olmsted County attorney’s office releases those documents.