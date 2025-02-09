Rochester Polar Plunge raises more than $276,000 for Special Olympics Minnesota

Over 900 people braved the snowy day and icy waters to take the polar plunge in Rochester on Saturday.

It took place at Foster Arend Park starting at 12 p.m.

According to the polar plunge website, 924 plungers raised a total of $276,367 out of a goal of $295,000.

Rochester Motor Cars was the top donor, raising $47,573, followed by 10 RSO Rochester Flyers in the Special Olympics Minnesota Delegation group, which raised $29,118.

Brandon Buckingham was the top individual donor, raising $25,037. His profile on the polar plunge website states this is his 18th year taking the plunge and will be “super plunging” by doing 24 plunges in 24 hours, plus an additional plunge with Rochester Motor Cars.

Buckingham says his three children are also all plunging for the first time this year.

Other notable donors include Whistle Binkies, raising $17,534, the Rochester Grizzlies, raising $11,368 and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, raising $4,890.

The Rochester Plunge has raised over $4,225,877 in its 23 year history for Special Olympics Minnesota.

In 2024, 953 plungers raised $289,101.