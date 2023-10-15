Rochester Pickleball Classic

To Pickleball and Beyond put together a tournament for pickleball lovers in Rochester.

(ABC 6 News)

They want to spread the word about the increasingly popular sport.

Games were held back-to-back at the Mayo Civic Center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with women’s, men’s and mixed divisions.

Winners in each division were awarded with medals and prizes provided by tournament sponsors.

There were also raffle drawings throughout the day to give anyone the chance to win even more prizes.