Rochester Parks and Recreation closes 26 trail gates ahead of weekend storms

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department announced on Friday afternoon that 26 trail gates will be closed as a precaution ahead of this weekend’s storms.

These closures will restrict access to the paved trail system along the South Fork Zumbro River, Bear Creek, and Cascade Creek.

The trails will remain closed until conditions improve, and they can be safely navigated.