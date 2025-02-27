Rochester Parks and Rec to hold resource fair for enhancements to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department is offering a chance to learn more about enhancements to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Some of the improvements include a splash pad, basketball courts, and playgrounds.

You can attend a community resource fair this Friday at the Mayo Civic Center to learn more. The fair will run from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

These improvements are paid for by the 2020 voter approved tax levy along with matching federal money.