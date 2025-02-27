Rochester Parks and Rec to hold resource fair for enhancements to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park
(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department is offering a chance to learn more about enhancements to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Some of the improvements include a splash pad, basketball courts, and playgrounds.
You can attend a community resource fair this Friday at the Mayo Civic Center to learn more. The fair will run from 5:45-6:45 p.m.
These improvements are paid for by the 2020 voter approved tax levy along with matching federal money.