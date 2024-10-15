Rochester organizations prep for arrival of cold weather

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Cold weather has finally arrived in southeast Minnesota, and with frost in the forecast, organization across Rochester are preparing to get people through those harsh winter months.

When the temperature drops, the first rule is layers.

Nothing keeps the cold away like a good coat, which the Salvation Army of Rochester collects every year, coinciding with the first few frosts.

“When it gets to 50 degrees outside and colder, and you think about it getting down to even 30 degrees at nighttime, now is the time when people really have this need,” said Rebecca Snapp, the Salvation Army’s director of community engagement.

It’s not just coats though. The group is taking hats, heavy-duty gloves, scarves, boots – things that can be particularly helpful for those who might be spending most of their time outside.

“Let’s focus on our homeless population for a minute,” Snapp said. “You think about people who walk everywhere, even if it doesn’t get any colder than 35 degrees, if you’re spending all of your time outside in those temperatures, some people will sleep in 35 degree temperatures, and at that point it becomes a safety issue.”

The winter gear isn’t limited to just the unhoused, either. Snapp has been working to make it extra clear that anyone is able to take advantage of the outerwear they’re collecting.

“Quite frankly, if you’ve got four kids and each of them needs a $40-50 coat, in addition to you and your spouse needing outerwear, that becomes a really significant added expense that a lot of people it puts them over the edge.”

There’s another rule that tags along with the freeze.

According to Minnesota state law, from October 1 to April 30, residents will be able to keep the heat on, even if they fall behind on utility payments, as long as they set up a plan with their company.

“That’s our number one call during the winter time,” said Patty Hanson, interim director of customer relations at Rochester Public Utilities. “Customers calling us to make payment arrangements.”

RPU works with other organizations, like Three Rivers, to make sure people can get help paying off those bills so they don’t get disconnected come springtime.

“If you’re struggling with paying your utility bill, give us a call,” Hanson said. “All we want to do is we want to help you out and help you get through the winter months without having your service disconnected.”

RPU has more information on the Cold Weather Rule and how to apply here.

For information on how to get help from the Salvation Army, or how to donate, you can visit their website or call them at (507) 288-3663.