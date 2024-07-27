Rochester organizations celebrate recovery journeys

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — EmPower CTC, Serenity Houses and Kyros Peer Recovery Specialists held the Faces of Recovery Event, which was a barbecue celebrating those recovering from addiction.

The evet brought together people who are in recovery with those who have helped them along the way.

Brandon Stevenson is a peer recovery specialist, and helps those in recovery through their journey.

Stevenson struggled with addiction for twenty-five years, and has now been two years sober.

His recovery journey led him to discover his purpose — helping others along their recovery journey.

“Everyday I have some one tell me thank you I’m grateful for what you do and that really hits me. And that’s why, you know, this is my purpose,” Stevenson said.

Peer recovery specialists like Brandon helped Barbara Kemper on her recovery journey.

Kemper recently celebrated one-year of being sober and said she is looking forward to meeting her one-year-old granddaughter.

“I’ve got a lot of happy tears, I couldn’t be in a happier place,” Kemper said.

If you are on a recovery journey, Kyros peer recovery services, Empower CTC and Serenity houses all have resources available for those in need.