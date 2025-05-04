Rochester NAACP closes GoFundMe after surpassing goal

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester branch of the NAACP is thanking everyone who contributed to a GoFundMe for the family of a young Black child who was on the receiving end of racial slurs earlier this week.

The fundraiser was in response to a viral video of a woman who hurled those racial insults at a 5-year-old boy who she claims was stealing her son’s diaper bag.

As of Saturday, the Rochester NAACP is closing the GoFundMe at the family’s request as it exceed its goal, raising $341,504 in total.

All the money, minus standard GoFundMe fees, will go into a trust account with the boy’s parents serving as executors. No member of the Rochester Branch of the NAACP has received, or will receive, any funds from these donations.