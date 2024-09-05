Rochester moving company starts “Movers for Mutts” campaign collecting donations for Paws and Claws Humane Society

By KAALTV

Movers for Mutts

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester moving company Two Men and a Truck has started a new campaign to collect donations for Paws and Claws Humane Society.

The campaign is called “Movers for Mutts.” On Wednesday, ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram got a chance to sit down with the owner, Mike Reps, to talk about the campaign.

Watch the video above to learn more.