Rochester moving company starts “Movers for Mutts” campaign collecting donations for Paws and Claws Humane Society

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester moving company Two Men and a Truck has started a new campaign to collect donations for Paws and Claws Humane Society.

The campaign is called “Movers for Mutts.” On Wednesday, ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram got a chance to sit down with the owner, Mike Reps, to talk about the campaign.

