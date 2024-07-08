Rochester movie theater to close in August

(ABC 6 News) — The Hollywood 12 Cinemas/Cinemagic movie theater in Rochester will close its doors on August 22.

According to a Facebook post by Odyssey Hollywood 12, the decision comes as the lease with the landlord has reached its end, and Odyssey Cinemas has chosen not to renew it.

In a press release, Bryan Sieve, the President of Odyssey Cinemas, said, “We have cherished the opportunity to serve the Rochester community and are deeply grateful for the patronage and memories we’ve shared. It’s been an honor to be part of your entertainment experience.”

Customers who have passes, coupons, or gift cards are encouraged to use them before the theater closes. They can also be redeemed at any of Odyssey Cinemas’ other locations.

The Hollywood 12/Cinemagic theater has been open in Rochester for 22 years.