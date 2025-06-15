Rochester mourns violent attack on DFL lawmakers

Following the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses, state and local lawmakers and community members react to the tragedy.

(ABC 6 News) – An immense level of grief poured out every level of Minnesota’s government on Saturday, as elected officials heard Rep. Melissa Hortman was assassinated and Sen. John Hoffman left in critical condition after being shot at multiple times.

The shootings come right on the heels of state lawmakers passing a bipartisan budget Tuesday. Hortman was the sole Democrat to vote across party lines on a controversial modification to remove undocumented immigrants from MinnesotaCare.

Rep. Duane Quam (R-Byron) commended Hortman for her bipartisan work in a divided legislature working to pass a budget.

“She was a key component in working out the agreements on the bills,” Quam said.

Law enforcement found a manifesto that included the names of several DFL lawmakers in the vehicle of Vance Boelter, the suspect in question.

A Minnesota official told the Associated Press that the manifesto included prominent lawmakers who have been outspoken in favor of abortion rights.

Quam said the details of the manifesto caused the Minnesota House’s Sergeant-At-Arms to urge lawmakers to be on alert.

“The basic advisory is basically to not go out in public and not answer the door if it’s a person you don’t know or recognize,” Quam said.

Among the people listed on the manifesto were Gov. Tim Walz, who condemned what he called a politically motivated attack.

“Peaceful discourse is the foundation of our democracy, we don’t settle our differences with violence or at gunpoint.,” Walz said.

The governor went on to compliment the work of the legislature, saying peaceful discourse is how to handle differences in the United States.

“We proved that it’s possible even in these politically charged times to find compromise and adhere to the principles of democracy and civil discourse,” Walz said.

In Rochester, Mayor Kim Norton attended a Juneteenth celebration, that she says helped her process the death of Rep. Hortman, someone she considers a dear friend.

“I’ll try to find some joy in today, it actually was good for me to come out and see this crowd, so thank you for being a little smile to my sad face today so I’m happy to be here with you,” said Norton.

While information came in Saturday morning, around 3,000 people protested in Rochester as part of the nationwide “No Kings” protest.

Mary Joe Cosio lives in Rochester, and was among the crowd of people protesting. She was appalled by the act of violence.

“There’s just too much violence, there’s no reason for this, there’s just no reason,” Cosio said

Nancy Brockman, another Rochester resident protesting, agreed.

“If you can still respect other people, it should never never come to that,” Brockman said.

According to the Gun violence archive, as of Saturday evening there have been a total 150 mass shootings in 2025.

Maggie Emery of Protect Minnesota said if you see signs of someone looking to commit an act of gun violence, say something.

“In the vast majority of pre-planned acts of gun violence like this one, there is leakage beforehand, the shooter makes people know about their plans in advance,” Emery said.

The act of violence targeting Minnesota lawmakers is why Emery said it’s best for people to familiarize themselves with Minnesota’s red flag law.

“You can file a petition to your local county court to remove firearms from someone’s possession in the case they have made clear threats against themselves or others,” Emery said.

Law enforcement is also available to help out if needed, Emery said

Rochester police said they had additional officers on duty on Saturday in case of any unplanned act of violence. Police added they will be in full official uniform and if anyone has questions about an officer’s authenticity, they should contact RPD’s non emergency line at 507-328-6800.