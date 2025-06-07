Rochester Moms Demand Action hold 11th annual “Wear Orange” event for gun violence awareness

Moms Demand Action held a rally for Gun Violence Awareness Day in Rochester.

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester branch of the advocacy group Moms Demand Action gathered at Rochester City Hall Friday in recognition of the 11th annual Gun Violence Awareness Day with their “Wear Orange” event.

In vibrant shades of orange, much like what hunters wear, community members, local leaders, and survivors met to remember those lost or affected by gun violence.

Peggy Hanifen, a mother of two boys who lived through the 1999 Columbine shooting, spoke about her experience through tears.

“It changes lives unbelievably. Our family went to 11 funerals in 48 hours,” she said. “Our family rarely goes out to eat unless we are positive how to get out of a restaurant. I have never been to a mall again. It took me 15 years to go to the movie theatre.”

Across the country, around 47,000 people are killed with a firearm every year.

In Minnesota, roughly 500 people die from guns, and many more are victims of crimes using guns.

According to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, there were more than 3,200 crimes using firearms last year in the state.

A little over 3,000 were aggravated assaults, 127 were murders, and the rest a combination of kidnappings, sex offense, and other crimes.

Here in Southeast Minnesota, the highest concentration of gun related crimes is in Olmsted County, at 42.

Mower County follows with 18, Freeborn County with 9, and Fillmore County with 2.

These numbers might not seem like much, but for those demanding action even the lowest statistic is far too much.

“These tragedies that cause so much fear, they’re preventable,” said Lisa Janke, a pastor at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Rochester and speaker at the MDA event. “There are so many things that we can be doing, working together, to change so that parents don’t have to be scared sending their kids to school. So we don’t have to have these conversations with our children about guns at play dates, things like that.”

At the podium, Hanifen calls for action.

“We are better than this,” she said. “We can not continue this. We are letting our children down.”

“I’ve often told our group, thoughts and prayers aren’t good anymore. We don’t accept them, we want action. We want action.”

This weekend the MDA encourages everyone to wear orange in honor of gun violence awareness and to support things like common sense gun legislation and education to prevent any more violence.