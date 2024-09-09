Rochester men charged in alleged robbery, stabbing

(ABC 6 News) – Two Rochester men face felony charges after an alleged robbery and stabbing.

According to Rochester Police communications coordinator Amanda Grayson, a 21-year-old man arrived at Olmsted Medical Center Sept. 4 and told staff he’d been robbed in front of his residence on 8th Avenue SE.

According to court documents, the man had a 3-inch laceration “down to the bone” on one hand, as well as cuts on his arm.

Grayson said the man identified 25-year-old suspects Gilson Pina and Ka Kyaw, of Rochester, and believed he had been “set up.”

According to court documents, the 21-year-old accepted a ride to his home from a friend, and when he arrived home, two individuals wearing dark hoodies demanded he give them all of his belongings — then punched and stabbed him.

Police later located Pina and Kyaw near Pina’s residence, and allegedly found two folding knives in the pocked of Kyaw’s sweatshirt.

The two face charges of 1st-degree aggravated robbery and 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon–substantial bodily harm.

Both were assigned $100,000 bail without conditions, although Kyaw was given the option of $50,000 bail with conditions.