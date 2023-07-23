Rochester Mazda holds grand re-opening

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Mazda invited the community to its grand re-opening event Saturday.

Both the cars and the building were upgraded over the past year as part of Mazda’s retail evolution design language.

The goal is to give customers a more luxurious experience.

“We doubled the size of the facility, so not only did we move from a tiny little portion of the building, now we’ve got this big facility to work in, and it’s much better,” said Executive Manager Mike Enke.

At the event, the community got a chance to tour the brand new facility.

There was also food provided by Taco Jed and Minnie Sno-Da Shave Ice.

A lucky few even won raffle prizes, including a free car detailing up to $200 and smaller prizes like T-shirts and water bottles.