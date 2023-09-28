Rochester mayor seeks nomination for 2023 Mayor’s Medal of Honor

Mayor Kim Norton is seeking nominations for the Mayor’s Medal of Honor, an award recognizing residents who went above and beyond to serve the community.

The medal is awarded to 14 categories: community-wide service, champion of diversity, heroism, sustainability, excellence in industry, artistic/cultural achievement, educational excellence and human services, to list a few. A full list to all 14 categories can be found here.

Residents can nominate community members online or by mail between Oct. 1 to Oct. 31.

Mayor Kim Norton said “the Mayor’s Medal of Honor recognizes and celebrates the outstanding contributions of our community members. I encourage all members of our community to consider submitting a nomination for someone you know who deserves this recognition.”

This will be the 40 anniversary of the Mayor’s Medal of Honor.

The mayor’s page has more information available.