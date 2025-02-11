Rochester Mayor Kim Norton presents top priorities for “Rochester Vision 2050”

(ABC 6 News) — During Monday’s Rochester City Council meeting, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton helped present the results of the Rochester Vision 2050 initiative, a year-long project designed to explore the question, “What is needed to create the very best Rochester by 2050?”

A press release from the City of Rochester stated that Mayor Norton and project consultant Roger Mader of Ampersand.vc helped guide the project involving more than 40 community leaders from diverse sectors and industries.

The initiative formed the Rochester Vision 2050 Steering Committee and the Vision in Action Team. The funding was allocated by Mayor Norton’s initiatives and the City Council, which approved $30,000 from the contingency fun in April 2024.

The community-driven process gathered input from a diverse range of residents and organizations. Outreach efforts took place from May to November 2024, including both virtual and in-person meetings, as well as additional outreach through more than 50 local groups.

With the help of the GroupSolver AI platform, community feedback was analyzed to capture the ideas, hopes, and dreams of Rochester residents. This process provided a clear analysis of key areas for future investment in the City.

Youth and childcare Community events Funding for education Transit and accessibility Affordable housing Rochester’s identity Safety Green initiatives Supporting the unhoused Downtown revitalization Investing in our library Lowering taxes

Mayor Norton, in collaboration with the Rochester Vision 2050 Steering Committee and with the support of the Rochester City Council, will review the results to determine the next steps. This may involve identifying groups and individuals to take on leadership roles in the priority areas identified by residents.

The full Rochester Vision 2050 report is available on the City of Rochester website.