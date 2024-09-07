Rochester Mayor Kim Norton joins fellowship program

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Mayor Kim Norton has been invited to join other locally elected officials to lead the charge in early childhood education.

The Hunt Institute’s early learning fellowship was created on the belief that children deserve a great start in life, and that goal can only be met if local leaders are at the center of the work.

The fellows are made up of more than 100 mayors, school board and city council members, and other elected stakeholders across the country.