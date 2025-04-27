Rochester Mayor Kim Norton introduces new sister city

Mayor Kim Norton signs proclamation declaring Rochester's new sister city.

(ABC 6 News) – The Med City is celebrating Cambodian New Year, and as part of the festivities, Mayor Kim Norton signed a Memorandum of Understanding Tboung-Khmum Providence in Cambodia as Rochester’s new sister city.

Norton signed the memorandum surrounded by local Cambodian leaders just after a Buddhist prayer at the Cambodian New Year’s celebration.

Kong Khieu was attending the event, and said he hopes the new agreement will strengthen the relationship between Rochester and Cambodia.

“To have the sister city is good for building up the tourism, building up trade and bring Cambodian products over here and let’s explore all the other options,” Khieu said. “Trade for both countries.”

Sokunthea Bentley, committee chair for the sister city committee, said Rochester is the sixth city in the world to have a partnership with Cambodia and the first in Minnesota. She added it was extra special to make the announcement at the new year’s celebration.

“This is the only place where everybody comes once a year to see each other, to greet each other to say hello to everybody,” Bentley said.

Among all the festivities going on, people had the chance to try food and mingle outside. The Cambodian New Year’s Celebration continues on Sunday.